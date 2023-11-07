Previous
The Old Hills, Malvern by clifford
233 / 365

The Old Hills, Malvern

Pretty much recovered from Covid and the dogs loved today's walk in the woods. Brilliant to be out with the camera. The woods were very dark so I tried some ICM.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
63% complete

Photo Details

