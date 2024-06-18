Previous
Common European Scorpionfly by clifford
Common European Scorpionfly

This scorpionfly was tucked away in the shade. It was a warm day, so I'm surprised.It is the time for mating.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
