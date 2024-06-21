Previous
Blue Tailed Damselfly by clifford
Photo 415

Blue Tailed Damselfly

Tis the mating season. The don't stay in one place for long, and they fly together, while attached. Interesting to see.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Karen ace
This is such a fantastic sight - how wonderful that you saw it! It’s an incredible position for these two dragonflies to get into. Great shot.
June 21st, 2024  
