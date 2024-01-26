Previous
Common Crane by clifford
Common Crane

I decided the last minute to visit the Wildfowl Wetland Trust today. Sunny, warm and mild. The birds were pretty much settled today. I this Common Crane beautiful.
26th January 2024

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
January 26th, 2024  
