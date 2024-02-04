Previous
South Bank Skate park, London by clifford
South Bank Skate park, London

This was a grab shot while walking along the South Bank. These kids/young men are really skilled. Back home now, time to unpack after a short visit to London. Nice to be there, nice to be home.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
