Previous
300 / 365
South Bank Skate park, London
This was a grab shot while walking along the South Bank. These kids/young men are really skilled. Back home now, time to unpack after a short visit to London. Nice to be there, nice to be home.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7CM2
Taken
3rd February 2024 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
