Previous
Entrance, Tate Modern Gallery London by clifford
301 / 365

Entrance, Tate Modern Gallery London

Just entered the Gallery and saw this beautiful shape and lucky enough to have someone come down the stairs.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise