Previous
301 / 365
Entrance, Tate Modern Gallery London
Just entered the Gallery and saw this beautiful shape and lucky enough to have someone come down the stairs.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
