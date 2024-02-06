Previous
London Bridge by clifford
London Bridge

Just had supper and we were heading back to the hotel via the underground. It was lovely to see London Bridge all lite up.
Cliff McFarlane

I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautiful!
