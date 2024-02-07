Sign up
Previous
303 / 365
Mach Loop, Wales - Hawk Jet trainer Mk2
Took a trip out to Wales today, in the low fly area hoping to get lucky. This one came through low and fast, and I might say unexpected. Taken at 600mm hand held.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
2
1
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
7th February 2024 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Great shot.
February 7th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Excellent luck …and shot!
February 7th, 2024
