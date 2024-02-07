Previous
Mach Loop, Wales - Hawk Jet trainer Mk2 by clifford
Mach Loop, Wales - Hawk Jet trainer Mk2

Took a trip out to Wales today, in the low fly area hoping to get lucky. This one came through low and fast, and I might say unexpected. Taken at 600mm hand held.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Suzanne ace
Great shot.
February 7th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Excellent luck …and shot!
February 7th, 2024  
