Previous
304 / 365
Texan Mk2 in the Mach Loop
I was wrapped up for the cold and eating a sandwich when this beauty flew through, very low. I think this pilot is on his way to fast jets. 600mm at 200th of second. Dropped my sandwich.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Photo Details
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous capture. How high were you.
I just looked up its flight records for yesterday and this plane made four flights! Ain’t the internet wonderful.
February 8th, 2024
