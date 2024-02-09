Previous
Pigeon chaos on the South Bank. by clifford
Pigeon chaos on the South Bank.

What a wonderful scene. This man clearly loved the pigeons. The young lad scattered them. Some landed back on the man while he continued to feeding them.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
