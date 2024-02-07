Previous
Domestic Pigeon by onewing
Photo 655

Domestic Pigeon

Still down at the marina in Nelson Bay and this time on the breakwater.

We very often see pelicans, cormorants and gulls on the breakwater but rarely see pigeons there and this is only the second time I have ever seen a pigeon in our area.

We very often see crested pigeons in our garden, but not the common pigeon.
7th February 2024 7th Feb 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise