Newcastle in the Rain

An early start today because David had a medical appointment in Newcastle.



It bucketed down when we got there, and the weather got worse than shown even in this photo.



At one stage we could hardly see the road, even with the wipers going full pelt. Luckily, we got home in one piece.



Raining now we are home too but not as heavy as Newcastle and it has only just reached us. I think we are in for a rainy week though.