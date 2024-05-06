Sign up
Previous
Photo 741
Newcastle in the Rain
An early start today because David had a medical appointment in Newcastle.
It bucketed down when we got there, and the weather got worse than shown even in this photo.
At one stage we could hardly see the road, even with the wipers going full pelt. Luckily, we got home in one piece.
Raining now we are home too but not as heavy as Newcastle and it has only just reached us. I think we are in for a rainy week though.
6th May 2024
6th May 24
Babs
Annie D
ace
Apparently it's going to rain all week here too. It alternates between pouring, drizzling and atm the sun is out...very hard to predict.
May 6th, 2024
