On the Walk I Saw .......

I am posting early today because I have got a busy day ahead.
This is a collage also from the walk last Thursday. After we had walked along the beach we walked through bushland where I spotted the tree stump from yesterday's photo and along the way came across lots of flowers too. Even though it is autumn there are lots of flowers around.
No idea what the purple flower in the centre is, any ideas?
Sorry Casa @casablanca hope you don't feel faint. At least I gave you an early warning this time. See how thoughtful I am.