Previous
On the Walk I Saw ....... by onewing
Photo 750

On the Walk I Saw .......

I am posting early today because I have got a busy day ahead.

This is a collage also from the walk last Thursday. After we had walked along the beach we walked through bushland where I spotted the tree stump from yesterday's photo and along the way came across lots of flowers too. Even though it is autumn there are lots of flowers around.

No idea what the purple flower in the centre is, any ideas?

Sorry Casa @casablanca hope you don't feel faint. At least I gave you an early warning this time. See how thoughtful I am.

15th May 2024 15th May 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli ace
Lovely collage!
May 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Each image is beautiful and make a lovely collage bouquet. My plant identifier apps say the blue in the middle is kangaroo-apple.
May 15th, 2024  
Paula Briggs
Beautiful collage - so cheerful!
May 15th, 2024  
amyK ace
Wonderful group of shots
May 15th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
So much to see this time of year. You made a wonderful collage
May 15th, 2024  
Rick ace
Beautiful flowers and collage.
May 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise