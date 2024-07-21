Sign up
Previous
Photo 817
Wild Weather
Yesterday I went to Fly Point to take some photos. This side of the bay is usually sheltered but the wind was so strong yesterday we even had waves on the water.
I loved the danger sign. In case you can't read it, it says
DANGER
STRONG CURRENT
NEAR AND AROUND THE POINT
SWIMMERS BEWARE
No kidding!
Pretty cold again today but the sun is shining. It is still windy though.
21st July 2024
21st Jul 24
1
1
Rick
ace
Wow, it must have really been blowing, as rough as it is. Great shot.
July 21st, 2024
