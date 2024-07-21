Previous
Wild Weather by onewing
Photo 817

Wild Weather

Yesterday I went to Fly Point to take some photos. This side of the bay is usually sheltered but the wind was so strong yesterday we even had waves on the water.

I loved the danger sign. In case you can't read it, it says

DANGER
STRONG CURRENT
NEAR AND AROUND THE POINT
SWIMMERS BEWARE


No kidding!

Pretty cold again today but the sun is shining. It is still windy though.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Wow, it must have really been blowing, as rough as it is. Great shot.
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise