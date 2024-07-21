Wild Weather

Yesterday I went to Fly Point to take some photos. This side of the bay is usually sheltered but the wind was so strong yesterday we even had waves on the water.



I loved the danger sign. In case you can't read it, it says



DANGER

STRONG CURRENT

NEAR AND AROUND THE POINT

SWIMMERS BEWARE





No kidding!



Pretty cold again today but the sun is shining. It is still windy though.

