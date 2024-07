I had to nip into Nelson Bay again this morning so parked at Fly Point to take this photo.As you can see it is much calmer today. It is still cold (9 degrees c when I took this picture) and the wind is still W N/W but nowhere near as wild as it was a couple of days ago and I could stand up straight taking this photo instead of almost getting blown away.See yesterday's photoTemperature up to 16 c now and sunny so much warmer than it was earlier today.Sorry I was a bit absent yesterday. I didn't feel too good yesterday and went to bed early. I think the cold and the wind got to me. Feeling much better today