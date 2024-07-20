Paddling Along

It is so cold and windy today and I will post a photo showing that tomorrow, but in the meantime, here is another photo taken at the marina in Nelson Bay.



Yesterday's pelicans may have been settled down on the posts, but this pelican was brave enough to paddle around in the water.



Our daughter Debbie is stuck in Bali at the moment. She was due to fly out yesterday but due to the Microsoft disaster all flights were grounded. She will have to stay another night by the look of it along with all the other travellers who are grounded.



I just got a WhatsApp phone call off her and she is sitting by the pool in 28-degree heat waiting for an email as to when the first flight out of Bali will be while we are freezing in Australia. It is a tough life isn't it.



