Previous
Photo 815
Perched
I had to nip into Nelson Bay this morning and it was so chilly even the pelicans were hunkered down trying to stay warm.
The sun is shining again now but the temperature is still only 15 degrees C. I think it was 7 C when I was out this morning.
I believe it is going to warm up next week but roll on Spring. I think this is our coldest winter for years.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick
ace
Great shots.
July 19th, 2024
