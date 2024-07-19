Previous
Perched by onewing
Photo 815

Perched

I had to nip into Nelson Bay this morning and it was so chilly even the pelicans were hunkered down trying to stay warm.

The sun is shining again now but the temperature is still only 15 degrees C. I think it was 7 C when I was out this morning.

I believe it is going to warm up next week but roll on Spring. I think this is our coldest winter for years.
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Great shots.
July 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise