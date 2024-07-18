End of the Road

On Tuesday we had to go to Raymond Terrace and on the way, we stopped next to this property where a double decker bus has been parked for years.I first took a photo of the bus in 2013 and then again in 2015 and posted the photos on 365. Here is a link to the photo posted in 2015 showing the original photo (2013) and the later one too (2015).I have no idea why they have never removed it because I don't think it would get through roadworthy test now.