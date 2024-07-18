Previous
End of the Road by onewing
End of the Road

On Tuesday we had to go to Raymond Terrace and on the way, we stopped next to this property where a double decker bus has been parked for years.

I first took a photo of the bus in 2013 and then again in 2015 and posted the photos on 365. Here is a link to the photo posted in 2015 showing the original photo (2013) and the later one too (2015).

https://365project.org/onewing/365/2015-06-15

I have no idea why they have never removed it because I don't think it would get through roadworthy test now.
Barb ace
Wow! The years have not been kind to it, have they? Enjoyed seeing your original two photos of this bus!
July 18th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
The pit falls of age some to us all. I agree completely with @bjywamer!
July 18th, 2024  
julia ace
Thanks for including the link to your other photos as I couldn't see it was a double decker.. Poor thing would of made a great motorhome but probably too far gone now.
July 18th, 2024  
eDorre ace
It is an interesting "wreck". Thanks for the perspective of the earlier shots
July 18th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Oh the poor old thing.
July 18th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
The years have not improved this old bus. Interesting to have documented it in photos. Nice capture of this.
July 18th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice find
July 18th, 2024  
