Previous
Photo 814
End of the Road
On Tuesday we had to go to Raymond Terrace and on the way, we stopped next to this property where a double decker bus has been parked for years.
I first took a photo of the bus in 2013 and then again in 2015 and posted the photos on 365. Here is a link to the photo posted in 2015 showing the original photo (2013) and the later one too (2015).
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2015-06-15
I have no idea why they have never removed it because I don't think it would get through roadworthy test now.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
7
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Barb
ace
Wow! The years have not been kind to it, have they? Enjoyed seeing your original two photos of this bus!
July 18th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
The pit falls of age some to us all. I agree completely with
@bjywamer
!
July 18th, 2024
julia
ace
Thanks for including the link to your other photos as I couldn't see it was a double decker.. Poor thing would of made a great motorhome but probably too far gone now.
July 18th, 2024
eDorre
ace
It is an interesting "wreck". Thanks for the perspective of the earlier shots
July 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Oh the poor old thing.
July 18th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
The years have not improved this old bus. Interesting to have documented it in photos. Nice capture of this.
July 18th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice find
July 18th, 2024
