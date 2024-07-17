Stevie

I can't post a photo of Chatterbox (see yesterday's photo) without including a photo of Stevie.



Stevie is the baby of Chatterbox and Tony who have featured in 365 for a few years.



Tony calls in occasionally, but Chatterbox and Stevie visit most days.



Stevie first appeared as a baby back in January of 2022 with his Mum and Dad and obviously doesn't want to leave his Mum for a while yet.



You probably wouldn't be able to recognise the differences I can see but Stevie has different markings on the top of his head and also has a bigger head than Chatterbox so is quite easy to recognise to me.



He also has an interesting calling tactic. Whereas Chatterbox laughs, Stevie taps on our family room glass door with his beak. to let me know he is here.



They both know how to get my attention.

