Photo 749
Tree Stump
This is another photo taken while out with the walking group last Thursday. As we walked through bushland I noticed this tree stump. I love the colours.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
9th May 2024 10:29am
Shutterbug
ace
That is really pretty and unusual. I love the colors.
May 14th, 2024
Annie D
ace
what a gorgeous stump!
May 14th, 2024
