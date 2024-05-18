Sign up
Previous
Photo 753
Flowers and Tree Bark for Casa
I took this series of photos during March while I was doing the rainbow theme and didn't post them, so I thought I would post them today in the hope that it might give Casa a smile.
@casablanca
Casa is having a bit of a rough time at the moment, and I hope this puts a smile on her face.
The photos of flowers and tree bark was taken as I walked along the path to our local beach.
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4416
photos
265
followers
142
following
Babs
ace
@casablanca
Hope the photo of flowers again isn't too much of a shock but I hope they will cheer you up at the moment.
Just when you thought it was safe to put the smelling salts and gin away, I go and post this collage. Dig them out again have a swig of gin and breathe deeply and don't forget to smile 😉
May 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Ha -
@casablanca
- hopefully the flowers don’t send you to drink! Babs - they are beautiful and I love that you’ve included the bark patterns too. Fav
May 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful captures of these gorgeous flowers and so beautifully presented, I love the bark too.
May 18th, 2024
Yao RL
ace
A very nice combination.
May 18th, 2024
