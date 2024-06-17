Teramby Court Murals

I had a medical appointment in Nelson Bay at 8.30 am this morning and although the sun was shining it was so cold.



On my way back to my car I noticed the murals at Teramby Court have changed again. (They change them every few months). So I thought I would take a photo of them.



This time the murals are exhibits by Tomaree High School Art Students and from left to right they are.



1. Alannah Sylvester - Rays



2. Ashley Markham - Beach, Dolphin, Whale,

Surfer.



3. Chelsea Johnson - Tomaree Headland



4. Laura O'Donnell - Kookaburra