Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 783
Teramby Court Murals
I had a medical appointment in Nelson Bay at 8.30 am this morning and although the sun was shining it was so cold.
On my way back to my car I noticed the murals at Teramby Court have changed again. (They change them every few months). So I thought I would take a photo of them.
This time the murals are exhibits by Tomaree High School Art Students and from left to right they are.
1. Alannah Sylvester - Rays
2. Ashley Markham - Beach, Dolphin, Whale,
Surfer.
3. Chelsea Johnson - Tomaree Headland
4. Laura O'Donnell - Kookaburra
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4446
photos
263
followers
144
following
214% complete
View this month »
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lois
ace
Impressive art work and nicely displayed!
June 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close