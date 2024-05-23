More Hospital Artworks

Back to the hospital in Newcastle again today to collect David. He is home again after being 'topped up'. He now has more iron and haemoglobin so that should keep him going until he sees a specialist to find out where his blood is going.



Thanks for all your good wishes for David, he is definitely looking pinker now his blood and iron levels are topped up.



Will catch up with 365 later today, it has been a busy couple of days here.



This is another collage of the artwork on the walls of the corridors at the hospital. It really does brighten up the hospital.