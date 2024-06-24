Previous
Solarized Dandelion Clock by onewing
Solarized Dandelion Clock

I have been out all day today and just got home. This afternoon I went to a talk at our local library to given by Newcastle author Lee Christine about her latest book Glenrock. It was a really interesting talk. I haven't read the book but may check it out from our library some time.

Because it was such a cold wet day yesterday, I had a play with old photos in Photoshop and this was one of the results.

I took the original photo about 10 years ago and thought I would solarize it. I think it looks like an exploding firework and quite like the colours.
Babs

ace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow ! Babs , this is stunning - a showstopper ! fav
June 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
It looks fabulous and the colours are great!
June 24th, 2024  
Tia ace
Brilliant edit!
June 24th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Wonderful edit
June 24th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Stunning effect you have created-amazing
June 24th, 2024  
Lois ace
Super effect!
June 24th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
This is very cool
June 24th, 2024  
