Solarized Dandelion Clock

I have been out all day today and just got home. This afternoon I went to a talk at our local library to given by Newcastle author Lee Christine about her latest book Glenrock. It was a really interesting talk. I haven't read the book but may check it out from our library some time.



Because it was such a cold wet day yesterday, I had a play with old photos in Photoshop and this was one of the results.



I took the original photo about 10 years ago and thought I would solarize it. I think it looks like an exploding firework and quite like the colours.