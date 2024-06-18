Previous
The Rogue King by onewing
Photo 784

The Rogue King

Outside a restaurant at the marina in Nelson Bay is a giant chess set and I noticed the King had decided to try and escape play. Looks as though he was upstaged by one of the white knights.
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
Susan Klassen ace
Fabulous capture!
June 18th, 2024  
Annie D ace
hahaha great story
June 18th, 2024  
