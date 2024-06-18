Sign up
Photo 784
The Rogue King
Outside a restaurant at the marina in Nelson Bay is a giant chess set and I noticed the King had decided to try and escape play. Looks as though he was upstaged by one of the white knights.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4447
photos
262
followers
144
following
784
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous capture!
June 18th, 2024
Annie D
ace
hahaha great story
June 18th, 2024
