More Rigby Artwork

Photo 740
It is a very wet miserable day here today, so I thought the day needed brightening up with more artworks from The Rigby Restaurant taken on Friday where we had our girlie lunch.
These ladies look very stylish don't they, especially the one on the right. They really stand out on black.
5th May 2024
5th May 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dorothy
ace
Yes they do! I like the art deco/20’s style.
May 5th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The red-head reminds me of my niece, Katie, who is performing at Disney in Shanghi right now. Nice portraits!
May 5th, 2024
Lois
ace
Great art style and color!
May 5th, 2024
