The Cafeteria by onewing
It is lovely to see the sunshine again after days of rain.

Yesterday when we were in Newcastle there was 110 mm rain. Luckily only 9 mm according to our rain gauge at home.

I took this photo of the tables at the cafeteria in the art gallery last Friday from the floor above and then decided to have a play with it in Photoshop.

Can't remember exactly what I did with it but I think it was solarized and then inverted. I am pleased with the result and love the colours. It looks quite arty

Posting a bit early today because I am out this afternoon.
Casablanca ace
Looks very cool
May 7th, 2024  
