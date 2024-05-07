The Cafeteria

It is lovely to see the sunshine again after days of rain.



Yesterday when we were in Newcastle there was 110 mm rain. Luckily only 9 mm according to our rain gauge at home.



I took this photo of the tables at the cafeteria in the art gallery last Friday from the floor above and then decided to have a play with it in Photoshop.



Can't remember exactly what I did with it but I think it was solarized and then inverted. I am pleased with the result and love the colours. It looks quite arty



Posting a bit early today because I am out this afternoon.