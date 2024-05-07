Sign up
The Cafeteria
It is lovely to see the sunshine again after days of rain.
Yesterday when we were in Newcastle there was 110 mm rain. Luckily only 9 mm according to our rain gauge at home.
I took this photo of the tables at the cafeteria in the art gallery last Friday from the floor above and then decided to have a play with it in Photoshop.
Can't remember exactly what I did with it but I think it was solarized and then inverted. I am pleased with the result and love the colours. It looks quite arty
Posting a bit early today because I am out this afternoon.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Casablanca
ace
Looks very cool
May 7th, 2024
