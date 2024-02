Little Fish

While I was at the marina a few days ago I looked down into the water and spotted so many tiny fish. I often see large fish here but never seen so many as tiny as these.



We have had a little bit of rain here today and now it is so humid and warm, but as usual most of the rain has passed us by again. Apparently, it was due to ex tropical cyclone Kirrily. I think Newcastle has had a downpour but again the weather must have stopped at Bobs Farm, ha ha.