Previous
All Alone by onewing
Photo 653

All Alone

Sorry I have been a bit absent this weekend but had a busy time.

Girlie lunch on Friday. Cinema and out for lunch on Saturday. Theatre in Newcastle yesterday afternoon and out for dinner in the evening and this morning David and I had shopping to do and then checked out buying him a new laptop because his old one died a few weeks ago. We do have desktop computers so only need the laptop occasionally, but he did buy a new laptop today.

Then I have just been to physio this afternoon and now I need a sit down with the aircon on because it is 34 degrees C (93F) here and I am melting.

I saw this little boat at the marina in Nelson Bay on Friday afternoon. It has been in this spot for as long as I can remember so I don't know if it is seaworthy or not.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
You sure have a busy schedule Babs, I don't know how you manage! I hope the physio is helping and that you will soon be back to normal and painfree.

How wonderful to see this pop of colour and beautiful water. February is not my favourite month here as I am not a fan of b/w ;-)
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise