All Alone

Sorry I have been a bit absent this weekend but had a busy time.



Girlie lunch on Friday. Cinema and out for lunch on Saturday. Theatre in Newcastle yesterday afternoon and out for dinner in the evening and this morning David and I had shopping to do and then checked out buying him a new laptop because his old one died a few weeks ago. We do have desktop computers so only need the laptop occasionally, but he did buy a new laptop today.



Then I have just been to physio this afternoon and now I need a sit down with the aircon on because it is 34 degrees C (93F) here and I am melting.



I saw this little boat at the marina in Nelson Bay on Friday afternoon. It has been in this spot for as long as I can remember so I don't know if it is seaworthy or not.

