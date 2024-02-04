Previous
Summertime by onewing
Photo 652

Summertime

One final photo fun photo. I have enjoyed creating these photos for the last couple of days.

I am posting very early today because we are out this afternoon at the theatre in Newcastle with friends and then out for dinner this evening.

It is going to be another hot day here and I think these flowers would be wilting and the bubbles bursting today.
Babs

ace
Bec ace
Stunning…I’ve enjoyed these.
February 4th, 2024  
Mallory ace
How fun and creative!
February 4th, 2024  
