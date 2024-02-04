Sign up
Photo 652
Summertime
One final photo fun photo. I have enjoyed creating these photos for the last couple of days.
I am posting very early today because we are out this afternoon at the theatre in Newcastle with friends and then out for dinner this evening.
It is going to be another hot day here and I think these flowers would be wilting and the bubbles bursting today.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Bec
ace
Stunning…I’ve enjoyed these.
February 4th, 2024
Mallory
ace
How fun and creative!
February 4th, 2024
