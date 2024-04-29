Waiting For the Sun to Set

After a lovely lunch out yesterday with friends, I decided last night that I needed a walk along the foreshore to walk off the lunch.



I spotted these people waiting for the sun to set and thought the lady and the child holding hands looked so sweet and also the couple on the left looked good too.



Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Macro Lily.



I will catch up with 365 later this evening, but I am just about to do a spot of batch cooking again. This time some for myself but also some for my pal Kay who is quite ill at the moment. Late starting to do the cooking but I had a medical appointment this morning and then had grocery shopping to do