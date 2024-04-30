We've Had a Bit of Rain!

Had a rather busy day. We had a terrific storm this morning and 47 mm rain in 10 minutes.



The rain was so heavy the gutters overflowed, and water poured in through our family room door and flowed into the kitchen.



Just about finished clearing up now and the rain has just started again. Hopefully the gutters will cope this time.



This triptych sums it up I think.



1. At our front door



2. The patio from our family room



3. Through the study door.



May need to turn my computer off now because I can hear thunder again.



Such a difference between that photo and the weather today.



Will check out your photos later on my tablet.