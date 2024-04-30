Previous
We've Had a Bit of Rain! by onewing
We've Had a Bit of Rain!

Had a rather busy day. We had a terrific storm this morning and 47 mm rain in 10 minutes.

The rain was so heavy the gutters overflowed, and water poured in through our family room door and flowed into the kitchen.

Just about finished clearing up now and the rain has just started again. Hopefully the gutters will cope this time.

This triptych sums it up I think.

1. At our front door

2. The patio from our family room

3. Through the study door.

May need to turn my computer off now because I can hear thunder again.

Thanks for your lovely comments and favs for yesterday's Waiting for the Sun to Set photo.

Such a difference between that photo and the weather today.

Will check out your photos later on my tablet.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Wow! We had some rain too but I don't feel it was that much...hope you stay dry
April 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
How beautiful it looks! We have not had real rain since October and everything is brown! It is so dry that almost every mountain has a fire, so sad.
April 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
@annied Stay Dry! David is building the ark and I am getting webbed feet today ha ha

@ludwigsdiana David's brother lives in Western Australia and they haven't had rain for 7 months. I got a message from him this morning saying rain is forecast over there for the next 3 days. They desperately need it too.
April 30th, 2024  
