Previous
Photo 736
Trying to Stay Dry
Still raining here and we had 96 mm rain in the last 24 hours. More to come apparently too.
Looked out of our family room window today and saw these poor bedraggled lorikeets trying to stay dry. Not very successfully it would seem but at least they were sheltered a little bit.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Valerie Chesney
ace
An absolute delight! Fav.
May 1st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Poor wee mites - I daresay the rains slides off their oiled feathers though!
As long as the dye doesn't come out....lol!
May 1st, 2024
Yao RL
ace
I wonder if they will coming in if you open the door.
May 1st, 2024
