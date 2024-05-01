Previous
Trying to Stay Dry by onewing
Trying to Stay Dry

Still raining here and we had 96 mm rain in the last 24 hours. More to come apparently too.

Looked out of our family room window today and saw these poor bedraggled lorikeets trying to stay dry. Not very successfully it would seem but at least they were sheltered a little bit.
1st May 2024

@onewing
Valerie Chesney ace
An absolute delight! Fav.
May 1st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Poor wee mites - I daresay the rains slides off their oiled feathers though!
As long as the dye doesn't come out....lol!
May 1st, 2024  
Yao RL ace
I wonder if they will coming in if you open the door.
May 1st, 2024  
