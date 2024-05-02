Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 737
Still Trying to Stay Dry
More rain this morning and then the sun shone for a while but raining again now.
These two lorikeets have just turned up to try and stay dry. You can see their wet feathers. They don't look happy do they.
We have had 122 mm rain in the last two days.
2nd May 2024
2nd May 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4400
photos
265
followers
144
following
201% complete
View this month »
730
731
732
733
734
735
736
737
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DC-FZ10002
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
That’s a lot of rain! They look rather cross!
May 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
Lorikeet right looks very unimpressed hahahaha
It has been wet here too - grey with short bursts of sun.
May 2nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
That’s a huge amount of rain. No wonder they were looking for some shelter.
May 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
It has been wet here too - grey with short bursts of sun.