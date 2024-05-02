Previous
Still Trying to Stay Dry

More rain this morning and then the sun shone for a while but raining again now.

These two lorikeets have just turned up to try and stay dry. You can see their wet feathers. They don't look happy do they.

We have had 122 mm rain in the last two days.
Dorothy ace
That’s a lot of rain! They look rather cross!
May 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
Lorikeet right looks very unimpressed hahahaha
It has been wet here too - grey with short bursts of sun.
May 2nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
That’s a huge amount of rain. No wonder they were looking for some shelter.
May 2nd, 2024  
