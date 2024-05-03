Previous
Maitland Buildings by onewing
Photo 738

Maitland Buildings

Late posting today because I have been out with our girl's lunch today.

We decided to drive out to Maitland and after a delicious lunch we had a wander around the art gallery.

It has been a beautiful sunny day which was lovely after all the rain we had over the last couple of days.

I do love the old buildings in Maitland.
3rd May 2024 3rd May 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Lovely old buildings.

It's been raining here all day
May 3rd, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I can see the Australian architecture here - great choice for this day!
May 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice architectural detail on all of these buildings.
May 3rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely old buildings , so square and solid looking !
May 3rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
wish they are all preserved well.
May 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise