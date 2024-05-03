Sign up
Previous
Photo 738
Maitland Buildings
Late posting today because I have been out with our girl's lunch today.
We decided to drive out to Maitland and after a delicious lunch we had a wander around the art gallery.
It has been a beautiful sunny day which was lovely after all the rain we had over the last couple of days.
I do love the old buildings in Maitland.
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kathy A
ace
Lovely old buildings.
It's been raining here all day
May 3rd, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I can see the Australian architecture here - great choice for this day!
May 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice architectural detail on all of these buildings.
May 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely old buildings , so square and solid looking !
May 3rd, 2024
Yao RL
ace
wish they are all preserved well.
May 3rd, 2024
It's been raining here all day