Previous
Photo 745
Soldiers Point Reflections
Yesterday we were out with the walking group and then for lunch afterwards.
This is the view from the marina at Soldiers Point where we had lunch.
It was a lovely day. I believe rain is on the way today though.
10th May 2024
10th May 24
5
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4408
photos
265
followers
144
following
204% complete
View this month »
738
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
12
5
1
2022 and onwards
SM-G965F
9th May 2024 12:40pm
KWind
ace
Great capture. I like the reflections.
May 10th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Beautiful view
May 10th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Gorgeous
May 10th, 2024
Annie D
ace
lovely skies and sunshine
May 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and tranquil .
May 10th, 2024
