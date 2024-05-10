Previous
Soldiers Point Reflections by onewing
Soldiers Point Reflections

Yesterday we were out with the walking group and then for lunch afterwards.

This is the view from the marina at Soldiers Point where we had lunch.

It was a lovely day. I believe rain is on the way today though.
Babs

ace
KWind ace
Great capture. I like the reflections.
May 10th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Beautiful view
May 10th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Gorgeous
May 10th, 2024  
Annie D ace
lovely skies and sunshine
May 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and tranquil .
May 10th, 2024  
