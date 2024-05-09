Previous
Art Gallery Staircase by onewing
Photo 744

Art Gallery Staircase

We have been out with the walking group today and then for lunch afterwards. Only just got home and not had chance yet to download the photos taken today so here is another photo from the art gallery.

I love this old building which dates back to the 1830s.

I think it was in the 1850s to the 1890s when the three-storey building was used as a bulk warehouse which is probably when this staircase was added.


9th May 2024 9th May 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Great composition
May 9th, 2024  
