Art Gallery Staircase

We have been out with the walking group today and then for lunch afterwards. Only just got home and not had chance yet to download the photos taken today so here is another photo from the art gallery.



I love this old building which dates back to the 1830s.



I think it was in the 1850s to the 1890s when the three-storey building was used as a bulk warehouse which is probably when this staircase was added.





