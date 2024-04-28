Sign up
Previous
Photo 733
Macro Lily
This is the last of my photos taken from the path along the waterfront for now.
I just loved this flower it looks so bright and cheerful.
Been out for lunch with friends today at Shoal Bay and it has been beautiful weather, glorious sunshine and really warm. Lovely weather for autumn.
Just going to make a cuppa now and will then check out your photos.
28th April 2024
28th Apr 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4396
photos
265
followers
143
following
Babs
ace
@casablanca
You can put the smelling salts away now Casa. I hope you have survived this week with no ill effects.
April 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
A wonderful macro with beautiful details, it sure is a gorgeous flower.
April 28th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
April 28th, 2024
