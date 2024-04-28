Previous
Macro Lily by onewing
Photo 733

Macro Lily

This is the last of my photos taken from the path along the waterfront for now.

I just loved this flower it looks so bright and cheerful.

Been out for lunch with friends today at Shoal Bay and it has been beautiful weather, glorious sunshine and really warm. Lovely weather for autumn.

Just going to make a cuppa now and will then check out your photos.


28th April 2024

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs ace
@casablanca You can put the smelling salts away now Casa. I hope you have survived this week with no ill effects.
April 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful macro with beautiful details, it sure is a gorgeous flower.
Bill Davidson
Very beautiful.
