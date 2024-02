Here is another photo created with photo fun.I took the original photo of the ship back in 2013 when I saw it moored in Nelson Bay not long after it had been built and then again I took a series of photos of it when it was in Newcastle and we were able to go aboard.The boat was built by a chap called Graeme Wylie, any relation Wylie @pusspup Here is the story below if anyone is interested.I will catch up with your photos later today because I am having a busy few days.I went to the cinema today to see One Life. Brilliant movie