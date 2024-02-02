Sign up
Previous
Photo 650
Spectacular Sunset
Another hot day here but at least I don't have to cook dinner tonight because I have been out with friends for our regular girlie lunch. David has been out with his men's lunch group too.
I took the original photo of the people walking along Soldiers Point Jetty in April last year and a couple of days ago I had a play with it in photo fun and this is what it came up with.
I will be posting photo fun photos for the next couple of days because I have a busy weekend ahead and no time for taking new photos.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Walks @ 7
ace
Love this, says Summer so very clearly.
February 2nd, 2024
Pupfiets
Love the lens view
February 2nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
The glasses are the perfect frame for this shot. good one!
February 2nd, 2024
Carole G
ace
well framed!
February 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture and scene beautifully framed.
February 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Fabulous fun!
February 2nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Wow! Love this
February 2nd, 2024
