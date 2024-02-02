Previous
Spectacular Sunset by onewing
Spectacular Sunset

Another hot day here but at least I don't have to cook dinner tonight because I have been out with friends for our regular girlie lunch. David has been out with his men's lunch group too.

I took the original photo of the people walking along Soldiers Point Jetty in April last year and a couple of days ago I had a play with it in photo fun and this is what it came up with.

I will be posting photo fun photos for the next couple of days because I have a busy weekend ahead and no time for taking new photos.
Walks @ 7 ace
Love this, says Summer so very clearly.
February 2nd, 2024  
Pupfiets
Love the lens view
February 2nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The glasses are the perfect frame for this shot. good one!
February 2nd, 2024  
Carole G ace
well framed!
February 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture and scene beautifully framed.
February 2nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous fun!
February 2nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Wow! Love this
February 2nd, 2024  
