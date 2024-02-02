Spectacular Sunset

Another hot day here but at least I don't have to cook dinner tonight because I have been out with friends for our regular girlie lunch. David has been out with his men's lunch group too.



I took the original photo of the people walking along Soldiers Point Jetty in April last year and a couple of days ago I had a play with it in photo fun and this is what it came up with.



I will be posting photo fun photos for the next couple of days because I have a busy weekend ahead and no time for taking new photos.