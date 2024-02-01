Previous
Tiny Spider by onewing
Photo 649

Tiny Spider

One last photo from my wander around the garden on Monday.

I spotted this tiny spider on our African daisies. At least the daisies are coping well with the heat and are looking so good at the moment.

I think this little spider needs a leg wax. I have never seen such hairy legs on a tiny spider.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Rick ace
Great close-up.
February 1st, 2024  
