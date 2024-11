A couple of days ago I posted a photo of Flax Lily Berries on Black shown belowand Rob @robz wondered what it would look like inverted, so I had a play with it and here is the result plus a couple of extras.The left image is the inverted one, the centre image is solarized and the one on the right is inverted and solarized.Always good to have a play with an image isn't it and see what different results you come up with. Thanks, Rob, for the suggestion.