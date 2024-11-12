Sign up
Previous
Photo 926
For Rob
A couple of days ago I posted a photo of Flax Lily Berries on Black shown below
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-11-10
and Rob
@robz
wondered what it would look like inverted, so I had a play with it and here is the result plus a couple of extras.
The left image is the inverted one, the centre image is solarized and the one on the right is inverted and solarized.
Always good to have a play with an image isn't it and see what different results you come up with. Thanks, Rob, for the suggestion.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4589
photos
250
followers
130
following
Babs
ace
@robz
Here you are Rob, I have done the inverted one as you suggested, plus a couple of extras too. Hope you like them.
November 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
I really lovely set!
November 12th, 2024
