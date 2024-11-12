Previous
For Rob by onewing
Photo 926

For Rob

A couple of days ago I posted a photo of Flax Lily Berries on Black shown below

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-11-10

and Rob @robz wondered what it would look like inverted, so I had a play with it and here is the result plus a couple of extras.

The left image is the inverted one, the centre image is solarized and the one on the right is inverted and solarized.

Always good to have a play with an image isn't it and see what different results you come up with. Thanks, Rob, for the suggestion.
12th November 2024

@robz Here you are Rob, I have done the inverted one as you suggested, plus a couple of extras too. Hope you like them.
November 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
I really lovely set!
November 12th, 2024  
