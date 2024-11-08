Previous
Flags by onewing
Photo 922

Flags

It has been really hot here the last couple of days, but I believe a cool change is on its way.

I just loved this chap and his son walking on the beach. and the flags blowing in the breeze.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Sweet shot
November 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely capture and scene.
November 8th, 2024  
