Previous
Photo 921
Newcastle Little Planet
After posting yesterday's panorama of Newcastle
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-11-06
I wondered what it would look like as a Little Planet and this is the result.
I am pleased with how this one turned out you can hardly see the join, ha ha.
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
3
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4584
photos
250
followers
129
following
252% complete
View this month »
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Nice one Babs!
November 7th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
This is wonderful Babs ,- just wish I knew Newcastle so that I could have the fun in recognising different landmarks !! Well done !
November 7th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Terrific job! So much to see
November 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
