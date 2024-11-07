Previous
Newcastle Little Planet by onewing
Photo 921

Newcastle Little Planet

After posting yesterday's panorama of Newcastle

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-11-06

I wondered what it would look like as a Little Planet and this is the result.

I am pleased with how this one turned out you can hardly see the join, ha ha.
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Suzanne ace
Nice one Babs!
November 7th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
This is wonderful Babs ,- just wish I knew Newcastle so that I could have the fun in recognising different landmarks !! Well done !
November 7th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Terrific job! So much to see
November 7th, 2024  
