Previous
Photo 923
Flax Lily Berries on White Maybe
I think these may be flax lily berries, but not certain. Maybe someone can help me identifying them.
I was out walking with my pal Joyce when I found them and she told me they could be edible, but I didn't risk it. I thought it safer to bring some home and photograph them instead of eating them.
I did wash my hand too just in case they are poisonous. ha ha
Posting very early today as I have a busy day
9th November 2024
9th Nov 24
6
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4586
photos
250
followers
129
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
A lovely composition
November 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
It is really beautiful the way you have displayed it here. The app I have says it could be a flax lily based on those berries. Were the leaves long and elongated like lily leaves?
November 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot and so well arranged.
November 9th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
I've no idea what they are, but they're beautiful nonetheless. Fantastic presentation!
November 9th, 2024
KWind
ace
Very nice!
November 9th, 2024
Jo
ace
No idea what they are Babs but I love your presentation.
November 9th, 2024
