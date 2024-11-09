Flax Lily Berries on White Maybe

I think these may be flax lily berries, but not certain. Maybe someone can help me identifying them.



I was out walking with my pal Joyce when I found them and she told me they could be edible, but I didn't risk it. I thought it safer to bring some home and photograph them instead of eating them.



I did wash my hand too just in case they are poisonous. ha ha



Posting very early today as I have a busy day