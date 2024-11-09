Previous
Flax Lily Berries on White Maybe by onewing
Photo 923

Flax Lily Berries on White Maybe

I think these may be flax lily berries, but not certain. Maybe someone can help me identifying them.

I was out walking with my pal Joyce when I found them and she told me they could be edible, but I didn't risk it. I thought it safer to bring some home and photograph them instead of eating them.

I did wash my hand too just in case they are poisonous. ha ha

Posting very early today as I have a busy day
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lovely composition
November 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
It is really beautiful the way you have displayed it here. The app I have says it could be a flax lily based on those berries. Were the leaves long and elongated like lily leaves?
November 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful shot and so well arranged.
November 9th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
I've no idea what they are, but they're beautiful nonetheless. Fantastic presentation!
November 9th, 2024  
KWind ace
Very nice!
November 9th, 2024  
Jo ace
No idea what they are Babs but I love your presentation.
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise