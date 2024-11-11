Sign up
Previous
Photo 925
Remembrance Day
As I was in Nelson Bay this morning I decided to attend the Remembrance Day service in Apex Park.
It is a small affair in Australia because Anzac Day tends to be our Memorial Day but it was still very moving.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Walks @ 7
Wonderful collage of a truly most important day.
November 11th, 2024
Diana
Wonderful collage with lovely shots of this very moving service.
November 11th, 2024
eDorre
Great collage. Love all the flowers of remembrance
November 11th, 2024
