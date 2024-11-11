Previous
Remembrance Day by onewing
Photo 925

Remembrance Day

As I was in Nelson Bay this morning I decided to attend the Remembrance Day service in Apex Park.

It is a small affair in Australia because Anzac Day tends to be our Memorial Day but it was still very moving.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful collage of a truly most important day.
November 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful collage with lovely shots of this very moving service.
November 11th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Great collage. Love all the flowers of remembrance
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise