Previous
Passionfruit Emerging by onewing
Photo 648

Passionfruit Emerging

Another photo from my wander around the garden a couple of days ago.

Not all our plants were scorched in the heat and this passionfruit obviously doesn't mind the extreme weather and the lack of rain.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
177% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise