Scorched, Scorched and More Scorched

I have been in Newcastle this morning for a medical appointment (not related to the loose body ha ha) and just got home so this is another series of phots taken in our garden yesterday.



I put these together in a collage to show just what 39/40 degree C heat does to some of our plants. They have been well and truly scorched.



I think the fuchsia in the centre is done for. Can't cope with that level of heat.