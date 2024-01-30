Previous
Scorched, Scorched and More Scorched by onewing
I have been in Newcastle this morning for a medical appointment (not related to the loose body ha ha) and just got home so this is another series of phots taken in our garden yesterday.

I put these together in a collage to show just what 39/40 degree C heat does to some of our plants. They have been well and truly scorched.

I think the fuchsia in the centre is done for. Can't cope with that level of heat.
I live in Port Stephens
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Heat waves are tough on everything! A sad collage- but a truthful one.
January 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Oh dear! Sad to lose the fuchsia
January 30th, 2024  
Rick ace
Oh wow, doesn't look good. Great shots and collage.
January 30th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
How sad, but does make for an interesting collage. Hope you get rain soon.
January 30th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
That is sosad, but don't lose hope...maybe the heatwave will break soon and they'll recover!
January 30th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Such a shame...it is hard to keep up with the plants in this scorching weather
January 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very sorry for your plants. The heat and humidity did lots of damage last summer for us.
January 30th, 2024  
