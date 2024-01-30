Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 647
Scorched, Scorched and More Scorched
I have been in Newcastle this morning for a medical appointment (not related to the loose body ha ha) and just got home so this is another series of phots taken in our garden yesterday.
I put these together in a collage to show just what 39/40 degree C heat does to some of our plants. They have been well and truly scorched.
I think the fuchsia in the centre is done for. Can't cope with that level of heat.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4310
photos
263
followers
140
following
177% complete
View this month »
640
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Heat waves are tough on everything! A sad collage- but a truthful one.
January 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh dear! Sad to lose the fuchsia
January 30th, 2024
Rick
ace
Oh wow, doesn't look good. Great shots and collage.
January 30th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
How sad, but does make for an interesting collage. Hope you get rain soon.
January 30th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
That is sosad, but don't lose hope...maybe the heatwave will break soon and they'll recover!
January 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Such a shame...it is hard to keep up with the plants in this scorching weather
January 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very sorry for your plants. The heat and humidity did lots of damage last summer for us.
January 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close