Harlequin Bug by onewing
Photo 646

Harlequin Bug

I was wandering around our garden this morning looking for our resident blue tongue lizard to give him some mushroom and came across this harlequin bug, so I thought I would take a photo of it.

I took a few more photos while I was out there too and will post them over the next few days.

Another hot day, just off to physio.
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Rick ace
Neat looking bug. Great shot.
January 29th, 2024  
Bec ace
Lovely Babs. So bright against the green.
January 29th, 2024  
