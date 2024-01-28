Gone to Seed

This picture sums me up completely at the moment. Gone to seed is exactly how I feel.



As some of you know I thought I had a pulled muscle which has been causing problems since the beginning of December. I had pain in my left hip and groin. It got gradually worse and after various tests, x ray and ultrasound I finally had a CT scan.



My doctor rang me a couple of days ago to give me the results of my CT scan. Apparently I have a loose body. No kiddin' says I, at 75 no surprises there, but then I discovered what loose body was and it isn't what I first imagined. ha ha



Apparently, loose bodies are small loose fragments of cartilage or bone that break off and float around the joint. This is why I have pain in my hip and groin.



I now have a referral to see an orthopaedic surgeon to see what happens next, in the meantime I just limp along Could be worse I am still mobile but definitely gone to seed like this agapanthus.

