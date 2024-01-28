Previous
This picture sums me up completely at the moment. Gone to seed is exactly how I feel.

As some of you know I thought I had a pulled muscle which has been causing problems since the beginning of December. I had pain in my left hip and groin. It got gradually worse and after various tests, x ray and ultrasound I finally had a CT scan.

My doctor rang me a couple of days ago to give me the results of my CT scan. Apparently I have a loose body. No kiddin' says I, at 75 no surprises there, but then I discovered what loose body was and it isn't what I first imagined. ha ha

Apparently, loose bodies are small loose fragments of cartilage or bone that break off and float around the joint. This is why I have pain in my hip and groin.

I now have a referral to see an orthopaedic surgeon to see what happens next, in the meantime I just limp along Could be worse I am still mobile but definitely gone to seed like this agapanthus.
Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Kathy ace
Let's hope the fix is simple, the recovery is quick and you'll be back on your feet pain free soon.

Such an interesting look as this plant begins it's time to reproduce.
January 28th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
That sounds pretty miserable up I don’t believe for a moment that you have gone to seed
January 28th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Oh dear, looks like an operation coming up for you unless they have come up with some more modern treatments
January 28th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh my Babs, we’re the same age…. As they say “getting old isn’t for sissies”. Certainly hope the orthopaedic doctor can help. I hadn’t heard of loose body either.
January 28th, 2024  
